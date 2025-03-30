Trending

Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ suffers embarrassing leak ahead of release

Salman Khan faces huge setback as ‘Sikandar’ surface online hours before official debut

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Salman Khans ‘Sikandar’ suffers embarrassing leak ahead of release
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ suffers embarrassing leak ahead of release

Salman Khan’s highly-anticipated film, Sikandar, was leaked online hours before it hit the screens.

The Bollywood bigwig’s movie was initially set to be released in theatres on Sunday, but according to reports, it was leaked online late Saturday night, before authorities removed the pirated version from several websites.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Sunday morning, "It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas."

The film's makers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, called on authorities to take action against the leak, prompting the film's swift removal from hundreds of websites.

Related: Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release

He penned, "The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear.”

The source of the leak remains unknown, and authorities are still working to determine how the film was leaked.

Sikandar’s filmmakers have filed a police report, and an investigation is currently underway.

To note, the recently released movie stars Salman, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi.

Related: Aamir Khan hails Salman Khan's acting skills ahead of 'Sikandar' release

Mahira Khan pens special note as ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ returns for Eid
Mahira Khan pens special note as ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ returns for Eid
Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her 'career drought' after 'Heeramandi'
Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her 'career drought' after 'Heeramandi'
Genelia D'Souza opens up about making her acting comeback after 10 years
Genelia D'Souza opens up about making her acting comeback after 10 years
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor make emotional plea to fans for their kids
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor make emotional plea to fans for their kids
Hrithik Roshan pens lengthy note for son Hrehaan's 19th birthday: ‘But I love you’
Hrithik Roshan pens lengthy note for son Hrehaan's 19th birthday: ‘But I love you’
Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller 'Citadel' faces major setback
Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller 'Citadel' faces major setback
Aamir Khan hails Salman Khan's acting skills ahead of 'Sikandar' release
Aamir Khan hails Salman Khan's acting skills ahead of 'Sikandar' release
Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’
Hrithik Roshan set to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’
Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’
Aamir Khan surprises fans with new YouTube venture ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’
Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release
Salman Khan calls out young generation ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan car gets into accident: Details
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan car gets into accident: Details
Sonakshi Sinha reflects on life after marriage to Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha reflects on life after marriage to Zaheer Iqbal