Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ suffers embarrassing leak ahead of release

Salman Khan’s highly-anticipated film, Sikandar, was leaked online hours before it hit the screens.
The Bollywood bigwig’s movie was initially set to be released in theatres on Sunday, but according to reports, it was leaked online late Saturday night, before authorities removed the pirated version from several websites.
Film trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Sunday morning, "It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas."
The film's makers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, called on authorities to take action against the leak, prompting the film's swift removal from hundreds of websites.
He penned, "The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear.”
The source of the leak remains unknown, and authorities are still working to determine how the film was leaked.
Sikandar’s filmmakers have filed a police report, and an investigation is currently underway.
To note, the recently released movie stars Salman, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi.
