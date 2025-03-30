Mahira Khan pens special note as ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ returns for Eid

Mahira Khan is delighted to announce that The Legend of Maula Jatt is coming “back on screens.”
On Saturday, March 29, the official Instagram handle of the movie announced that the 2022 action-drama film, which stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and the Humsafar starlet in lead roles, is returning to the cinemas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.
The post featured a list of cinemas in which the film is scheduled to be screened, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.
“Here’s a cinema listing for #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt on Eid ul Fitr 2025 in Pakistan. It’s been playing in cinemas continuously for three years since it came out. Who are the friends you’d like to invite to watch it with you? Tag them in the comments,” the post captioned.
Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Story on the same day, Mahira Khan penned a special message as she addressed her die-hard fans.
“Whoever missed this EPIC (if I may so myself) .. back on screens once again!!” she wrote.
As per the plot shared by IMDb, the movie is “From times untold where legends are written in soil with blood, a hero is born. Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan), a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi), the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab.”
The Legend of Maula Jatt, upon its release in 2022, broke multiple box-office records and became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all times.