Kim Kardashian issues first statement following final verdict in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian has given powerful first statement following the final verdict of 2016 Paris robbery trial after almost a decade.
On Friday, May 23, eight of the ten defendants on trial for charges related to the 2016 armed robbery of Kim, were found guilty.
Soon, after the verdict, the SKIMS founder broke her silence to give fist statement, expressing her eternal relief and gratitude.
"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," Kim told People Magazine.
She went on to express, "While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”
Her attorneys Michael Rhodes, Léonor Hennerick and Jonathan Mattou also talked to the outlet and said that Kim "appreciates the Court’s decision and once again thanks the French authorities for treating her with great respect throughout the process."
"It has been a long journey from that terrible night back in 2016 to her standing courageously in a historic Paris courtroom to confront these criminals," they added.
Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris jewelry heist
On October 2, 2016, Kim Kardashian was staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris during Paris Fashion Week, when two armed and masked men broke into her room at around 3:00 am and stole more than $6 million in jewelry.