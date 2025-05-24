Entertainment

Kim Kardashian issues first statement following final verdict in Paris robbery trial

Eight of the ten defendants on trial for the 2016 armed robbery of Kim, were found guilty on May 23, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Kim Kardashian issues first statement following final verdict in Paris robbery trial
Kim Kardashian issues first statement following final verdict in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian has given powerful first statement following the final verdict of 2016 Paris robbery trial after almost a decade.

On Friday, May 23, eight of the ten defendants on trial for charges related to the 2016 armed robbery of Kim, were found guilty.

Soon, after the verdict, the SKIMS founder broke her silence to give fist statement, expressing her eternal relief and gratitude.

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," Kim told People Magazine.

She went on to express, "While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

Her attorneys Michael Rhodes, Léonor Hennerick and Jonathan Mattou also talked to the outlet and said that Kim "appreciates the Court’s decision and once again thanks the French authorities for treating her with great respect throughout the process."

"It has been a long journey from that terrible night back in 2016 to her standing courageously in a historic Paris courtroom to confront these criminals," they added.

Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris jewelry heist

On October 2, 2016, Kim Kardashian was staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris during Paris Fashion Week, when two armed and masked men broke into her room at around 3:00 am and stole more than $6 million in jewelry.

Britney Spears brushes off flight smoking incident with playful statement
Britney Spears brushes off flight smoking incident with playful statement
The 'Criminal' singer warned from authorities upon landing after reportedly smoking a cigarette during flight
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ twins reach major milestone amid father's trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ twins reach major milestone amid father's trial
Jessie and D'Lila celebrated their big victory amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ trial
Prime Video cancelled 'The Wheel Of Time' after 3 seasons
Prime Video cancelled 'The Wheel Of Time' after 3 seasons
'The Wheel of Time' is not renewing for season 4 despite the last instalment scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes
Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbers sentenced as trial reaches conclusion
Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbers sentenced as trial reaches conclusion
'The Kardashians' star expressed her gratitude for the French authorities for 'pursuing justice' in her case
Billy Joel calls off upcoming gigs after brain disorder diagnosis
Billy Joel calls off upcoming gigs after brain disorder diagnosis
The 'Piano Man' singer Billy Joel has halted all his musical activities amid the severe health scare
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter parted ways in December 2023
Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20
Jonas Brothers to break brief musical hiatus with upcoming TOUR20
The Jonas Brothers' upcoming TOUR20 will kick off in August this year
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance
Brad Pitt brings back his signature 90s buzz cut during LA appearance
The ‘F1’ star, Brad Pitt, was spotted showing off his iconic haircut from the 90s during recent outing in Los Angeles
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
Kanye West issues shocking public apology after series of antisemitic rants
The ‘Carnival’ rapper posted a series of antisemitic statements and called himself ‘Nazi’ over the past few months
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
'Today' show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at 45
Sheinelle Jones announced break from her popular TV show 'Today' in January this year
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
Anne Hathaway's 'The Devil Wears Prada' set to return with exciting sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' expected to release in theatres in March next year
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian honors husband Travis Barker on 3rd wedding anniversary
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their special day by reminiscing about heartfelt wedding memories