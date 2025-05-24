Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ twins reach major milestone amid father's trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' teenage daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, celebrated their high school graduation this week.
The disgraced music mogul's daughters Jessie and D’Lila took to their Instagram account on Friday to share dozens of photos from their high school graduation in Los Angeles.
In a post, the twins were seen wearing navy blue caps and gowns over coordinated white asymmetrical cocktail dresses.
Jessie and D’Lila can be seen posing for pictures alongside classmates, friends, and family while proudly holding their diplomas and bouquets of flowers.
They also dropped a snippet of themselves walking across the outdoor stage, while their loved ones cheered as their names were read aloud.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ dughters penned the caption, "WE GRADUATEDDDD."
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ dughters:
To note, Sean Diddy Combs shared his two daughters Jessie and D’Lila with his late partner Kim Porter in 2006.
Combs and Porter are also parents to son Christian Combs.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial:
Combs' is currently facing trial, which began on May 12 after he was initially arrested in September 2024.
He has denied all of the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
In his trial, his former assistant, his former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and her mother, a makeup artist and rapper Kid Cudi have given their testimony.
The trial is expected to continue several weeks as Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed that the case is on track to conclude prior to July 4.