Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbers sentenced as trial reaches conclusion

Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris jewelry heist’s verdict has been delivered in the high-profile trial.
According to the Associated Press, the group’s ringleader, Aomar Aït Khedache received an eight-year prison sentence with five years suspended on Friday as they was found guilty in a trial.
Three members of the group were given seven-year prison terms, with five years conditionally waived.
It is reported that 10 defendants faced the charges in connection to the robbery.
Two of the defendants, who were said to have tipped off the gang about Kardashian’s movements during Paris Fashion Week, were found not guilty.
As per the outlet, the judge was lenient in the group’s sentencing due to their ages, as most of its members are in their 60s and 70s.
Kim Kardashian statement:
Soon after the trial verdict came, Kardashian expressed her gratitude for the French authorities for “pursuing justice” in her case.
“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system,” the statement reads.
To note, Kim Kardashian wasn’t in the French courtroom for the verdict, but she had traveled to Paris earlier this month to testify and share the traumatic details of the robbery.