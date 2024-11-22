King Charles gives beautiful surprise to Prince Harry, William in new video

King Charles III gave huge nostalgia to feuding brothers Prince Harry and Prince William with surprise move.
In a surprising move, Charles' newly rebranded The King's Foundation has shared a heartfelt video of a treehouse, a childhood home to Harry and William at the High Grove Gardens.
The video begins with a young man Ben Collyns, who graduated in Building Craft Programme from King's Foundation could be seen rethatching the historic place, which is now open for the visitors.
Ben expressed that "it's an honour to have been asked to come back to work on bits like this."
"The treehouse was originally built in 1988 for the young Princes William and Harry. Today, it is a popular stop for visitors enjoying guided tours of Highgrove Gardens," the caption revealed.
It added, "Preserving traditional skills such as thatching sits at the heart of @kingsfdn's education offering. We are delighted that Ben’s excellent work on the treehouse will ensure that it can be enjoyed for many years to come!"
This video with a subtle tribute to Prince Harry comes as a surprise for the Duke of Sussex who grew apart from the royal firm after moving to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.