Kate Middleton set to host 'an event' Royal family 'can't miss'

Kate Middleton is gearing to give Royal family an unforgettable evening before Christmas.
The Princess of Wales sent the royal fans into frenzy after last year's Christmas as she went into a long hiatus, and reappeared with a heartbreaking news of her cancer diagnosis in March.
After nearly nine months of preventive chemotherapy, Princess Kate gave royal fans a sigh of relief in September as she disclosed the news of completing her cancer treatment.
Now, the mum-of-three is ready to take the center stage once again at the Christmas Carol Service on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey in London.
As per the Royal expert Jennie Bond, "It’s a date that many of her family, on both sides, will not want to miss.”"
"I’m sure they will make it as big a family event as possible," she added.
Jennie went on to share, "It will also be a chance for the children to see mum back in action, looking well and happy. And that will be the best Christmas present they could hope for."
"It’s one of those evenings when the rest of the royal family take a back seat. This is Kate’s baby and Kate’s night," she noted.
Kate Middleton is going to host the upcoming Christmas Carol Concert for the fourth time.