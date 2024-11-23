Inside Prince Harry's Christmas in US without Royal Family

Meghan Markle has spilled some unknown facts about her Christmas with Prince Harry, and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet without Royal Family.
The upcoming Christmas is going to be Harry and Meghan's fourth one after leaving the UK and moving to the US, as they never joined the Royal family for the holiday season since then.
However, the Duchess of Sussex has shared some delightful details about her Christmas festivities with the kids at their Montecito mansion in California.
In a new interview with Marie Claire, Meghan expressed her excitement to spend yet another Christmas with her children.
"At first, I think as a mum with children you're just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet," she told.
Meghan continued, "But now we're at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year."
The former Suits actress also revealed that her family-of-four share some exciting traditions on the festive season including leaving out "carrots for the reindeer".
Meghan further shared, "We're always making sure we have something fun to do."
"Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun," she added.
This interview comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional "separation" as they both are attending nearly all the engagements without each other.
As per the PR experts, this new experiment of the couple is part of their strategy to promote their individual projects.