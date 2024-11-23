Royal

Inside Prince Harry's Christmas in US without Royal Family

Meghan Markle spills details on her and Prince Harry's Christmas celebrations with kids, Archie and Lilibet

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024


Meghan Markle has spilled some unknown facts about her Christmas with Prince Harry, and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet without Royal Family.

The upcoming Christmas is going to be Harry and Meghan's fourth one after leaving the UK and moving to the US, as they never joined the Royal family for the holiday season since then.

However, the Duchess of Sussex has shared some delightful details about her Christmas festivities with the kids at their Montecito mansion in California.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Meghan expressed her excitement to spend yet another Christmas with her children.

 "At first, I think as a mum with children you're just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet," she told.

 Meghan continued, "But now we're at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year."

The former Suits actress also revealed that her family-of-four share some exciting traditions on the festive season including leaving out "carrots for the reindeer".

Meghan further shared, "We're always making sure we have something fun to do."

"Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun," she added.

This interview comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional "separation" as they both are attending nearly all the engagements without each other.

As per the PR experts, this new experiment of the couple is part of their strategy to promote their individual projects.

Princess Beatrice celebrates big milestone amid huge blow from Royal family
Princess Beatrice celebrates big milestone amid huge blow from Royal family
Meghan Markle gives emotional statement on special event without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle gives emotional statement on special event without Prince Harry
Royal family shares major update on Queen Camilla's health
Royal family shares major update on Queen Camilla's health
King Charles gives beautiful surprise to Prince Harry, William in new video
King Charles gives beautiful surprise to Prince Harry, William in new video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide UK return with surprising plan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide UK return with surprising plan
Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham 'won't cross paths again'
Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham 'won't cross paths again'
Prince Harry shares powerful video message after revealing Christmas plans
Prince Harry shares powerful video message after revealing Christmas plans
Duchess Sophie’s rare move hints at shift in Royal Family dynamics
Duchess Sophie’s rare move hints at shift in Royal Family dynamics
King Charles hosts grand event at palace without Queen Camilla
King Charles hosts grand event at palace without Queen Camilla
King Frederik, Queen Mary step into spotlight after big decision for monarchy
King Frederik, Queen Mary step into spotlight after big decision for monarchy
Duchess Sophie steps in for King Charles at emotional event
Duchess Sophie steps in for King Charles at emotional event
Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ explores father-son dynamics:'win against dad'
Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ explores father-son dynamics:'win against dad'