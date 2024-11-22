Royal

Royal family shares major update on Queen Camilla's health

Queen Camilla missed the Remembrance event due to her illness

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024


Queen Camilla has withdrawn from attending the Royal Variety Performance due to a lingering infection.

As per GB News, the Queen has been recommended by her doctors to skip the event this evening.

Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.”

The palace added, “With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

After Queen Camilla’s health updated, a source shared with the outlet, "[She's] naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that the show must go on.

They went on to say, "She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."

Notably, King Charles is set to attend the event alone as Queen Camilla will remain in London this evening.

Earlier, Camilla also missed the Remembrance event due to her illness.

She did not attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, nor the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph, instead marking the occasion "privately at home".

Last week, the Queen resumed her public engagements for the first time following her illness, attending a reception for the Booker Prize at Clarence House.

