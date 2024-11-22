Meghan Markle gives emotional statement on special event without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle hosted a "holiday dinner" for special community without husband Prince Harry.
As per an update shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unofficial Instagram account, Meghan was joined by a group of women from Afghan community, who migrated to the US from Afghanistan.
In the carousel of photos, the mom-of-three was beaming as she served food to the guests and posed with them for the pictures.
Meghan looked radiant in khaki sleeveless turtleneck, paired with matching trousers.
As per the caption alongside the carousel, "Meghan sat down with @royallykristinc of @marieclairemag over dinner with the women of @minaslist, an organization that empowers women in the fields of politics and human rights."
On the special occasion Meghan shared a heartfelt message to uplift the community noting, "You miss home, you miss your country, and also can find comfort in the new community that you have here."
"I’m grateful that we are able to be a part of that community," she added.
Meghan Markle's appearance comes just a few days after Prince Harry took a solo trip to Canada to promote The Invictus Games.