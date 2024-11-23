Royal

Princess Beatrice celebrates big milestone amid huge blow from Royal family

Prince Andrew's elder daughter celebrated big achievement amid claims of being 'used' by Royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024

Princes Beatrice celebrates big milestone amid huge blow from Royal family


Pregnant Princess Beatrice marked huge milestone with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid claims of being used by the Royal family.

In a surprising update, the elder sister of Princess Eugenie made a poignant appearance at the launch event of Mozzi's gallery, Banda.

Beatrice radiated elegance in a stylish bump-friendly outfit at the event hosted on Thursday night at the chic Wild By Tart venue in Belgravia.

In a series of photos shared by brand's Instagram account Beatrice, who is niece of King Charles III exuded a radiant pregnancy glow.

She complemented her outfit with a flawless hairstyle and glowing complexion.

This delightful update comes after an insider claimed that the York sisters feels as if they are being "used" by King Charles to show a united front of the firm amid his dispute with brother Andrew over Royal Lodge.

As reported by Express, the source shared, "Beatrice and Eugenie are rallying around to help support their father."

"Royal Lodge is viewed as a York family problem, not just an Andrew problem and the whole family are chipping in, that includes Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie," the insider added.

Daughters of Prince Andrew, who are non-working royals find it difficult to pick a side amid their father's feud with the monarch.

The source revealed that both Beatrice and Eugenie feel "the "Royal Family likes to use them to portray a sense of unity to the public but it's a different story behind the scenes."

Inside Prince Harry's Christmas in US without Royal Family
Inside Prince Harry's Christmas in US without Royal Family
Meghan Markle gives emotional statement on special event without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle gives emotional statement on special event without Prince Harry
Royal family shares major update on Queen Camilla's health
Royal family shares major update on Queen Camilla's health
King Charles gives beautiful surprise to Prince Harry, William in new video
King Charles gives beautiful surprise to Prince Harry, William in new video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide UK return with surprising plan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide UK return with surprising plan
Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham 'won't cross paths again'
Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham 'won't cross paths again'
Prince Harry shares powerful video message after revealing Christmas plans
Prince Harry shares powerful video message after revealing Christmas plans
Duchess Sophie’s rare move hints at shift in Royal Family dynamics
Duchess Sophie’s rare move hints at shift in Royal Family dynamics
King Charles hosts grand event at palace without Queen Camilla
King Charles hosts grand event at palace without Queen Camilla
King Frederik, Queen Mary step into spotlight after big decision for monarchy
King Frederik, Queen Mary step into spotlight after big decision for monarchy
Duchess Sophie steps in for King Charles at emotional event
Duchess Sophie steps in for King Charles at emotional event
Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ explores father-son dynamics:'win against dad'
Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ explores father-son dynamics:'win against dad'