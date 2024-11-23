Princess Beatrice celebrates big milestone amid huge blow from Royal family

Pregnant Princess Beatrice marked huge milestone with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid claims of being used by the Royal family.
In a surprising update, the elder sister of Princess Eugenie made a poignant appearance at the launch event of Mozzi's gallery, Banda.
Beatrice radiated elegance in a stylish bump-friendly outfit at the event hosted on Thursday night at the chic Wild By Tart venue in Belgravia.
In a series of photos shared by brand's Instagram account Beatrice, who is niece of King Charles III exuded a radiant pregnancy glow.
She complemented her outfit with a flawless hairstyle and glowing complexion.
This delightful update comes after an insider claimed that the York sisters feels as if they are being "used" by King Charles to show a united front of the firm amid his dispute with brother Andrew over Royal Lodge.
As reported by Express, the source shared, "Beatrice and Eugenie are rallying around to help support their father."
"Royal Lodge is viewed as a York family problem, not just an Andrew problem and the whole family are chipping in, that includes Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie," the insider added.
Daughters of Prince Andrew, who are non-working royals find it difficult to pick a side amid their father's feud with the monarch.
The source revealed that both Beatrice and Eugenie feel "the "Royal Family likes to use them to portray a sense of unity to the public but it's a different story behind the scenes."