Surprising remark Queen Elizabeth made about newborn Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her dry humour and often made witty comments on multiple public events.
Staying true to herself, the monarch made a surprising remark on her grandson Prince William's birth.
According to Royal experts, the Queen made one particular "wry" comment when she met William for the first time in 1982.
Writing in his book, Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, Royal biographer Andrew Morton noted, "When The Queen came to visit her grandchild the following day her comment was atypical."
As she looked at the new born Royal, she reportedly said, "Thank goodness he hasn't got ears like his father."
Queen Elizabeth was referring to her son, King Charles, who has notable ears.
This was also highlighted by actor Josh O'Connor, who revealed that he believed his own distinctive ears were the reason he was cast as Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown.
In the same book, Morton also revealed the significance behind William's name.
He shared that the King wanted to call his children Arthur and Albert, however, the final decision was made by Princess Diana.
Furthermore, her husband's preferences were used in their children's middle names.
Notably, Prince William had a close relationship with his grandmother, who passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022.