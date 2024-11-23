Tulisa Contostavlos' ex-boyfriend Fazer breaks silence after identifies as demisexual 

Tulisa Contostavlos’ longtime boyfriend Fazer, whose real name is Richard Rawson, has finally broken his silence after the singer came out as demisexual.
The I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star recently revealed that she identifies as a demisexual.
"I believe I'm demisexual- I need a deep emotional bond with someone. I need actual depth. I'm a slow burner and have been celibate for over three years," she said to fellow contestant in the show.
Now, Fazer, who dated Tulisa for two years from mid-2010 to February 2012, has weighed in on her shocking revelation.
"She has always been like that. She's always been like a hermit crab that goes inside its shell, you go too close to it, it goes back inside its shell. Her whole life, any sort of relationship that she's been in has always been long-term for that person, it's never been short-term,” he told The SUN.
Fazer further added, “What she's saying is absolutely true - that's just how she feels. It's like she wants to meet people, but there's something inside her that doesn't let her meet people."
“To any of her future partners: make sure you just take it slow and make sure you've got an emotional connection first,” he concluded.
Here’s more you need to know about the Tulisa Contostavlos.
What is Tulisa Contostavlos doing now?
The former N-Dubz artist and X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, who had taken a step back from the limelight in recent years, is finally back on TV screens.
On 17 November, 2024, Tulisa was confirmed as a contestant on the twenty-fourth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.
What is Tulisa Contostavlos’s real name?
Tulisa Contostavlos’ real name is Tula Paulinea Contostavlos, which came from her grandmother.
“My grandmother is also called Tula, so I was named after her. So Tulisa means tiny Tula in Greek because I'm half Greek. So then if you pronounce Tulisa, in British, yeah. That ended up being my nickname anyway when growing up,” she told Olivia Attwood on her podcast, So Wrong It’s Right.
Where is Tulisa Contostavlos from?
The singer was born in Camden Town, London, on July 13, 1988. She is half Irish and half Greek.
Tulisa’s father, Plato Contostavlos, is a Greek Cypriot, while her mother, Anne Byrne, was born in Dublin, Ireland.
Tulisa Contostavlos’ net worth?
According to Capital, Tulisa Contostavlos’ estimated net worth ranges from $3 to $4 million.