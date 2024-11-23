Entertainment

Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening

Meryl Streep hosted a screening and Q&A session for Selena Gomez new film 'Emilia Pérez' on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening
Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening

Selena Gomez is absolutely smitten by Meryl Streep!

On Wednesday, Streep hosted a star-studded screening and Q&A session for Gomez’s new film, Emilia Pérez at the San Vicente Bungalows.

During the event, Gomez and Streep, who costars in Only Murders in the Building, took questions from the star-studded audience, which includes, Martin Short, Annette Bening, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Nia Vardalos, Jeremy Piven, Jason Bateman, Annette Bening, Pom Klementieff, Thora Birch, Jesse Williams and more.

Following the screening, the Who Says singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to express her gratitude to Streep, who she has long admired.


"Thank you SO much Colleen Camp for hosting and to my friend Meryl for celebrating @emiliaperezfilm - not me casually saying my friend Meryl," Gomez, 32, wrote on Instagram about the event. "It's Meryl Streep!! My idol, dream,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Streep.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Streep raved about Gomez's splendid performance in the new movie during the event.

"It was beautiful. It was beautiful. It was just a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance," she reportedly told Gomez.

Besides Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez also stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz. 

Tulisa Contostavlos' ex-boyfriend Fazer breaks silence after identifies as demisexual
Tulisa Contostavlos' ex-boyfriend Fazer breaks silence after identifies as demisexual
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at 'Wicked' premiere
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at 'Wicked' premiere
Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose fires back at nepotism critics
Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose fires back at nepotism critics
Cardi B reveals punishment for kids if parent-teacher conferences don't go well
Cardi B reveals punishment for kids if parent-teacher conferences don't go well
The LaBrant Family: Everything to Know about internet’s most watched clan
The LaBrant Family: Everything to Know about internet’s most watched clan
Taylor Swift to receive huge Christmas gift but not from Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to receive huge Christmas gift but not from Travis Kelce
Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck
Nicole Kidman under fire after addressing viral Tom Cruise divorce meme
Nicole Kidman under fire after addressing viral Tom Cruise divorce meme
Where is Bridgit Mendler now? Inside her life after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Where is Bridgit Mendler now? Inside her life after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari withdraws lawsuit amid ongoing legal drama
Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari withdraws lawsuit amid ongoing legal drama
Selena Gomez swoons over fan's hilarious meme about her
Selena Gomez swoons over fan's hilarious meme about her
Cara Delevingne reveals rare insight about sharing home with Taylor Swift
Cara Delevingne reveals rare insight about sharing home with Taylor Swift