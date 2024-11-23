Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening

Selena Gomez is absolutely smitten by Meryl Streep!
On Wednesday, Streep hosted a star-studded screening and Q&A session for Gomez’s new film, Emilia Pérez at the San Vicente Bungalows.
During the event, Gomez and Streep, who costars in Only Murders in the Building, took questions from the star-studded audience, which includes, Martin Short, Annette Bening, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Nia Vardalos, Jeremy Piven, Jason Bateman, Annette Bening, Pom Klementieff, Thora Birch, Jesse Williams and more.
Following the screening, the Who Says singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to express her gratitude to Streep, who she has long admired.
"Thank you SO much Colleen Camp for hosting and to my friend Meryl for celebrating @emiliaperezfilm - not me casually saying my friend Meryl," Gomez, 32, wrote on Instagram about the event. "It's Meryl Streep!! My idol, dream,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Streep.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Streep raved about Gomez's splendid performance in the new movie during the event.
"It was beautiful. It was beautiful. It was just a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance," she reportedly told Gomez.
Besides Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez also stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz.