Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Lady Kitty Spencer lit up the night with Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci at the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana afterparty.
Princess Diana’s niece took to her Instagram account to offer her fans an exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday evening.
Kitty shared the snaps along with the caption, “The Devil Wears Dolce, Icons Miranda Priestly and Nigel aka Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci joined us for the @dolcegabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.”
The opening shot of the carousel showed Lady Kitty posing with Meryl Streep at the glamorous event.
Stanley Tucci, Naomi Campbell and Michele Morrone were also among the attendees of the event.
Earl Spencer’s daughter served looks in a black lace dress with sheer detailing, her long blonde hair styled in loose waves.
She’s smiling brightly and holding a black leather jacket draped over her arm.
While the Only Murder In The Building star dressed in a glossy beige trench coat with a leopard-print belt, accessorized with oversized cat-eye sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace. She has short, neatly styled white hair and a cheerful smile.
Notably, the post came after Kitty spent part of the summer on a lavish getaway to the French Riviera.
She posted the glimpse on her Instagram from a trip to the South of France with her husband, Michael Lewis.