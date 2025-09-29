Home / Entertainment

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Princess Diana’s niece exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci
Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Lady Kitty Spencer lit up the night with Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci at the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana afterparty.

Princess Diana’s niece took to her Instagram account to offer her fans an exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday evening.

Kitty shared the snaps along with the caption, “The Devil Wears Dolce, Icons Miranda Priestly and Nigel aka Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci joined us for the @dolcegabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.”

The opening shot of the carousel showed Lady Kitty posing with Meryl Streep at the glamorous event.

Stanley Tucci, Naomi Campbell and Michele Morrone were also among the attendees of the event.

Earl Spencer’s daughter served looks in a black lace dress with sheer detailing, her long blonde hair styled in loose waves.

She’s smiling brightly and holding a black leather jacket draped over her arm.

While the Only Murder In The Building star dressed in a glossy beige trench coat with a leopard-print belt, accessorized with oversized cat-eye sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace. She has short, neatly styled white hair and a cheerful smile.

Notably, the post came after Kitty spent part of the summer on a lavish getaway to the French Riviera.

She posted the glimpse on her Instagram from a trip to the South of France with her husband, Michael Lewis.

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August 2022 after two years of togetherness

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Montecito on Saturday

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury
'Spider Man' filming resumed in Basingstoke after the 'Uncharted' star suffered a head injury while performing a stun

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood
JLo reflects on her acting career as she promotes new movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation
The 'Only Murders in the Building' starlet attended Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan over the weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas
The 'Shutter Island' star's new film, 'One Battle After Another' premiered in theatres in September this year

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics
Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 27, 2025

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger
Hollywood actor George Clooney’s sinus infection pushed him to skip movie premiere at Venice Film Festival

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare
The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker and Jay-Z's plans to settle into a £7M estate may be in jeopardy

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update
Lola Young was singing her track Conceited when she fell to the ground, and was carried offstage by medical staff

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband
Emma Heming Willis taking care of her husband Bruce Willis round-the-clock amid dementia diagnosis

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wed in a star-studded ceremony on September 27, 2025