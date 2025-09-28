Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update

The Messy artist Lola Young collapsed while performing at the All Things Go music festival at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium.
On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the English singer was singing her track Conceited when she fell to the ground. Her band, security, and team immediately rushed to help her and was carried offstage by medical staff.
Headliners Remi Wolf and Doechii addressed the audience, calling the incident “really scary” and confirmed that Young is now doing fine. While Doechii appreciated Young and asked everyone for prayers and support.
Later that evening, Young took to Instagram, stating, “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support. Lola xxx.”
The scary incident occurred a day after the 24-year-old canceled her appearance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert in New Jersey due to a “sensitive matter.”
Her manager, Nick Shymansky, stated that it’s essential to take protective measures for Young’s mental health, for which the artist has always been vocal about.
Young’s third album, I’m Only F**king Myself, was released on September 19, 2025. She rose to prominence with her viral hit “Messy” and recently partnered with Tyler, the Creator.