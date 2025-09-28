Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 27, 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics
Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter and other A-list friends showered Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with love as the newlyweds shared their first official wedding photos.

On Saturday, the Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram account to drop the exclusive glimpses from her dreamy wedding with the music producer.

In the sweet post, Gomez could be seen wearing a white, halter-styled gown from Ralph Lauren while Blanco also dressed for the occasion in a black tuxedo.

The couple cozied up in the photos and at one point, strolled hand-in-hand as they made their way across the scenic venue.

Soon after she shared the post, which garnered nearly 5 million likes in just one hour, her fans and fellow celebrities flocked to the comment section to shower love on the newly wed couple.

Sweeney and Carpenter wasted no time double-tapping the Instagram carousel, while other celebs flooded the comments with congratulatory notes.

Camila Cabello penned, “love looks good on you,” while Amy Schumer added, “Breathtaking,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Gordon Ramsey wrote, “So happy for the both of you. Congrats! Gx,” and Blanco sweetly noted, “my wife in real life.”

“Our Mabel is MARRIED,” the official account for the series Only Murders In The Building stated.

To note, Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025, after having been in a relationship since 2023. 

You Might Like:

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger
Hollywood actor George Clooney’s sinus infection pushed him to skip movie premiere at Venice Film Festival

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare
The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker and Jay-Z's plans to settle into a £7M estate may be in jeopardy

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update
Lola Young was singing her track Conceited when she fell to the ground, and was carried offstage by medical staff

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband
Emma Heming Willis taking care of her husband Bruce Willis round-the-clock amid dementia diagnosis

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wed in a star-studded ceremony on September 27, 2025

Selena Gomez wows in dream outfit as she finally marries Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez wows in dream outfit as she finally marries Benny Blanco
The 'Ice Cream' hitmaker and her fiancé tied the knot in lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara over the weekend

Glen Powell gets honest about successful phase of his career

Glen Powell gets honest about successful phase of his career
Hollywood actor talks about his acting career in a new interview

Taylor Swift jets back to Travis Kelce hours after Selena Gomez’s wedding

Taylor Swift jets back to Travis Kelce hours after Selena Gomez’s wedding
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star tied the knot with Benny Blanco in Santa Barbra

Justin Bieber slammed for unusual online activity amid Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber slammed for unusual online activity amid Selena Gomez wedding
Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony over the weekend

Dwayne Johnson hints at running for US president in future

Dwayne Johnson hints at running for US president in future
The Rock opens up about his motive behind saying yes to Benny Safdie movie, ‘The Smashing Machine’

Sarah Michelle Gellar sets the record straight on upcoming ‘Buffy’ show

Sarah Michelle Gellar sets the record straight on upcoming ‘Buffy’ show
American actress discusses 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' show reboot

Ed Sheeran shares real reason behind his weight loss journey

Ed Sheeran shares real reason behind his weight loss journey
American singer-songwriter reflects on his fitness inspiration