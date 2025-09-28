Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter and other A-list friends showered Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with love as the newlyweds shared their first official wedding photos.
On Saturday, the Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram account to drop the exclusive glimpses from her dreamy wedding with the music producer.
In the sweet post, Gomez could be seen wearing a white, halter-styled gown from Ralph Lauren while Blanco also dressed for the occasion in a black tuxedo.
The couple cozied up in the photos and at one point, strolled hand-in-hand as they made their way across the scenic venue.
Soon after she shared the post, which garnered nearly 5 million likes in just one hour, her fans and fellow celebrities flocked to the comment section to shower love on the newly wed couple.
Sweeney and Carpenter wasted no time double-tapping the Instagram carousel, while other celebs flooded the comments with congratulatory notes.
Camila Cabello penned, “love looks good on you,” while Amy Schumer added, “Breathtaking,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.
Gordon Ramsey wrote, “So happy for the both of you. Congrats! Gx,” and Blanco sweetly noted, “my wife in real life.”
“Our Mabel is MARRIED,” the official account for the series Only Murders In The Building stated.
To note, Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025, after having been in a relationship since 2023.