Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Montecito on Saturday

  • By Fatima Hassan
Benny Blanco shared romantic snaps with his now-wife, Selena Gomez, after a lavish wedding ceremony in Montecito. 

Shortly after exchanging marital vows with the Calm Down hitmaker, the 37-year-old American record producer turned to his Instagram account to share the post-wedding photos.

Benny, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, kicked off his post with a cosy mirror selfie, showing the newlywed couple sitting on the sofa in their breathtaking bridal outfits.

"married a real-life Disney princess," the popular songwriter captioned her post.

He also showed off his and Selena’s wedding rings; the Calm Down hitmaker was wearing a giant diamond ring while Benny opted for a simple gold ring.

In another slide, the two shared a selfie from their new bedroom, where the singer-turned-actress is seen sleeping.

These post-wedding photos of Selena and Benny come shortly after a report claimed that the critically acclaimed actress hired her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber's wedding planner, for her marriage ceremony in Montecito.

According to Daily Mail, the couple enlisted celebrity planner Mindy Weiss and Revelry Event Designers, the same wedding planner who organized Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage in South Carolina in 2019.

As of now, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who said I do on Saturday, September 27, have not confirmed this wedding planner report. 

