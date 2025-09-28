Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up about her struggle for not being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood.
The actress and singer, who is currently busy promoting her movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, spoke to CBS Sunday Morning responded to a question about not being seriously in the industry,
JLo replied, “I think a little bit. And it’s maybe in my own head.”
Marry Me actress said that she’s always “felt a bit of the underdog”.
“Definitely misunderstood,” continued JLo.
But Lopez noted that it comes with a territory of being, “I think in the public eye”.
“People are not going to really know who you are, and then they see it, and oh yeah… And then they hear something and they go, oh no! that’s not who she is,” explained the Maid in Manhattan actress.
Lopez pointed out that they “get confused and I get it”.
“I understand but I stay steady,” remarked the actress and singer.
JLo reiterated that she “stays steady and that’s the most important thing”
“I don’t change… I grow but I don’t change,” she added in the end.
Meanwhile, JLo’s Kiss of the Spider Woman is going to release in theatres in October 10.