Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare

The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker and Jay-Z's plans to settle into a £7M estate may be in jeopardy

  • By Fatima Hassan
  |
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's dream of moving into a million-euro mansion seems to be fading. 

On Sunday, September 28, Daily Mail exclusively reported that the Hollywood power couple wanted to relocate to an increasingly fashionable estate in the Cotswolds. 

The £7 million property is reportedly at risk of annual flooding, often referred to as "the paddy field."

According to media reports, the estate spans 58 acres and is not located in the Cotswolds. However, the region is gaining global interest.

An insider mentioned that the sale appears to be moving forward, stating, "The word now is that it has all been signed, and the money has been deposited in the bank. That is what we have heard." 

One tipster, who admitted they were unfamiliar with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, said, "To be honest, I've not heard of them until now, but my children have, and they've played me some of her songs, which are quite catchy." 

The area being considered by the couple is near several footpaths that closely border the property, which may face some visibility issues.

As of now, neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé has publicly responded to the ongoing reports about their potential dream home in the Cotswolds. 

