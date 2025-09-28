George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger

George Clooney has recently raised health concerns after missing out events at the Venice Film Festival due to illness.
A source spilled to Radar Online that the actor previously suffered from the sinus infection that compelled the actor to promote his upcoming Netflix movie, Jay Kelly.
“George has so much gone on he rarely gets a night off,” said an insider.
The insider noted, “That schedule might have been doable at 45, but he's not a young man anymore.
“He's got to learn to take his foot off the pedal, no matter how hard that is for someone like him to do… Otherwise, you start getting sick and that could lead to serious problems with a bit of bad luck,” explained a source.
A health professional spoke to the outlet, adding that minor illnesses “like a sinus infection are often an ominous sign the body needs rest and a chance to recuperate”.
“It's a message you ignore at your peril,” pointed out Florida ageing expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't treated Clooney. "
Another insider noted that George’s busy schedule has affected his health.
“I don't know how he does it but it's cost him a lot, physically and emotionally and mentally,” added a source.