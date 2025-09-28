Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas

Leonardo DiCaprio has continued to promote his new film, One Battle After Another, after heartfelt remarks for the director, Paul Thomas.
On Saturday, September 28, the Titanic star took to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo alongside the entire cast of the comedy-adventure movie.
The caption-less viral picture shows Leonardo posing alongside Legendary actor Sean Penn, actress Chase Infiniti, and the director of the newly-released movie, Paul Thomas Anderson.
Notably, all four stars were posing for the camera in front of the poster of their film.
This update from Leonardo comes shortly after he made a sweet admission about the 55-year-old American filmmaker.
In a recent video interview with Esquire, The Wolf of Wall Street actor said he had been watching Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies "religiously" for 25 years.
"He’s one of those singular, amazing directors of our time; he kinda just does everything right. I’ve been a fan of his for 25-plus years; I’ve watched his films religiously," Leonardo told the outlet.
In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Chase Infiniti, several Hollywood celebrities, including Teyana Taylor, Jack Trout, and Regina Hall, starred in the new film.
One Battle After Another premiered in theatres on Friday, September 26, 2025.