Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation 

Meryl Streep has deliberately skipped her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco's lavish wedding despite their lavish invitation.
The 76-year-old American actress, who is reportedly dating her co-actor, Martin Short, made a fashionable appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on the same day the Calm Down singer said "I do."
Meryl continued to attend the fashion show as she was pictured sitting in the front row alongside her upcoming film, Devil Wears Prada 2, cast, including Stanley Tucci and Simone Ashley.
For the star-studded event, the Mamma Mia! Starlet was wearing a vinyl trench coat from the fashion house's Spring-Summer '25 runway collection.
To elevate her fashionable look, she sported a leopard print belt, leopard print faux fur Marlene clutch and nude pumps.
During the show, Meryl also shared a warm hug and pleasant interaction with Vogue's former editor, Anna Wintour, who was also in attendance.
This appearance of Meryl Streep comes after she ditched her Only Murders in the Building co-star's lavish wedding with Benny Blanco in Montecito, on the same day.
However, Meryl's rumored boyfriend, Martin Short, whom she has been dating since March this year, also attended the ceremony of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.