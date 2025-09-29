Home / Entertainment

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody ahead of his October 3 verdict

  By Javeria Ahmed
Sean “Diddy” Combs is bracing for sentencing as speculation mounts over how much prison time the disgraced music mogul could face following his high-profile legal troubles.

Following his high-profile trial earlier in 2025, the disgraced music mogul was found guilty in two cases that is the count of transportation for engagement in prostitution, but he got clearance in the more serious charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Combs now faces up to 20 years in prison, though his lawyers are urging for a lighter sentence.

According to the Sky News, the transportation charge is punishable by up to 10 years, meaning Combs could theoretically face a 20-year sentence.

His sentence is expected to be less than the 20-year maximum, with prosecutors pushing for a minimum of four to five years.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been refused bail several times, both before and after the trial

However, Combs’s lawyers urged the court to limit his sentence to no more than 14 months, which would see him freed almost immediately after time served.

They had earlier sought an acquittal or retrial, arguing prosecutors unfairly portrayed him and that the allegations lacked credible evidence.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversaw the trial, will now determine Combs’s sentence, having already denied him bail on multiple occasions.

To note, in September 2023, Combs hit with multiple civil lawsuits, including a 2016 hotel assault on Cassie Ventura caught on video and in March 2024, federal agents raided his homes, leading to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offenses.

He was convicted in July 2025 on two prostitution charges and remains in custody ahead of his October 3 sentencing.

