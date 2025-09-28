Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

Tom Holland is back in action as Spider-Man, with filming transforming an unsuspecting British town into New York City after the star’s recovery from a stunt-related head injury.
As per Dailymail, the Marvel superhero’s filming resumed in Basingstoke this weekend following the Uncharted star suffered a head injury while performing a stunt.
Production crews transformed a Hampshire street into Manhattan as Holland performed a daring stunt for the Marvel blockbuster, due out in July 2026.
Holland was spotted waving over armed police officers and sliding on a mat along the road while being pulled by a camouflaged army truck.
It has yet to be confirmed if Holland sported the costume himself or relied on a stunt double after sustaining a head injury during filming.
The much-awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Holland’s fiancee Zendaya, along with Mark Ruffalo and John Bernthal.
Notably, the recent update came after Holland opened up about his health as he gave an update to his fans this weekend.
Alongside the post, he penned: “What a night! Another huge success.”
Holland continued, “The Brothers Trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night.”
He noted, “Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I'm sorry I had to leave early but I'm feeling better and on the mend,” adding, “A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier.”
He was injured when his stunt went wrong on September 19 during the shooting of his beloved Marvel character.
Emergency crews were called to Leavesden Studios in Watford and later transported Holland to the hospital for care.
Production faced a delay for an entire week; a source confirmed that the filming couldn’t continue without him.