Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

'Spider Man' filming resumed in Basingstoke after the 'Uncharted' star suffered a head injury while performing a stun

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Tom Holland back in action to Spider-Man filming after head injury
Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

Tom Holland is back in action as Spider-Man, with filming transforming an unsuspecting British town into New York City after the star’s recovery from a stunt-related head injury.

As per Dailymail, the Marvel superhero’s filming resumed in Basingstoke this weekend following the Uncharted star suffered a head injury while performing a stunt.

Production crews transformed a Hampshire street into Manhattan as Holland performed a daring stunt for the Marvel blockbuster, due out in July 2026.

Holland was spotted waving over armed police officers and sliding on a mat along the road while being pulled by a camouflaged army truck.

It has yet to be confirmed if Holland sported the costume himself or relied on a stunt double after sustaining a head injury during filming.

The much-awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Holland’s fiancee Zendaya, along with Mark Ruffalo and John Bernthal.

Notably, the recent update came after Holland opened up about his health as he gave an update to his fans this weekend.

Alongside the post, he penned: “What a night! Another huge success.”

Holland continued, “The Brothers Trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night.”

He noted, “Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I'm sorry I had to leave early but I'm feeling better and on the mend,” adding, “A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier.”

He was injured when his stunt went wrong on September 19 during the shooting of his beloved Marvel character.

Emergency crews were called to Leavesden Studios in Watford and later transported Holland to the hospital for care.

Production faced a delay for an entire week; a source confirmed that the filming couldn’t continue without him.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood
JLo reflects on her acting career as she promotes new movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation
The 'Only Murders in the Building' starlet attended Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan over the weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas
The 'Shutter Island' star's new film, 'One Battle After Another' premiered in theatres in September this year

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics
Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 27, 2025

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger
Hollywood actor George Clooney’s sinus infection pushed him to skip movie premiere at Venice Film Festival

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare
The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker and Jay-Z's plans to settle into a £7M estate may be in jeopardy

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update
Lola Young was singing her track Conceited when she fell to the ground, and was carried offstage by medical staff

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband
Emma Heming Willis taking care of her husband Bruce Willis round-the-clock amid dementia diagnosis

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wed in a star-studded ceremony on September 27, 2025

Selena Gomez wows in dream outfit as she finally marries Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez wows in dream outfit as she finally marries Benny Blanco
The 'Ice Cream' hitmaker and her fiancé tied the knot in lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara over the weekend

Glen Powell gets honest about successful phase of his career

Glen Powell gets honest about successful phase of his career
Hollywood actor talks about his acting career in a new interview

Taylor Swift jets back to Travis Kelce hours after Selena Gomez’s wedding

Taylor Swift jets back to Travis Kelce hours after Selena Gomez’s wedding
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star tied the knot with Benny Blanco in Santa Barbra