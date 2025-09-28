Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck 

Jennifer Lopez has recently made rare comments about her painful divorce from her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
Months after finalizing her painful split in January this year, the Unstoppable starlet recalled her breakup with the Batman actor during her in-depth interview with Lee Cowan.
In the latest episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, Lopez remarked that the change in her life felt personal to her and it eventually shaped her in its "best way."
"The best thing that ever happened to me, because it changed me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow," said the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter.
The Marry Me actress said, "It was a really tough time. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'How do I work inside of this?"
Shortly after promoting her new film, the Kiss of the Spider Woman, the mom-of-two took to her official Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of her recent interview.
"Thank you @cbssundaymorning, @leecowancbs and @mlkessel for such a thoughtful conversation about Kiss of the Spider Woman and for taking me down memory lane. I’m so grateful for this journey and can’t wait to share the film with you in just 12 days! For the extended interview, visit my YouTube channel," Lopez captioned her post.
To note, Jennifer Lopez, who initially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2002, has an upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will premiere on October 10, 2025.