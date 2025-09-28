Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August 2022 after two years of togetherness

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck 

Jennifer Lopez has recently made rare comments about her painful divorce from her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. 

Months after finalizing her painful split in January this year, the Unstoppable starlet recalled her breakup with the Batman actor during her in-depth interview with Lee Cowan.

In the latest episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, Lopez remarked that the change in her life felt personal to her and it eventually shaped her in its "best way." 

"The best thing that ever happened to me, because it changed me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow," said the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter.

The Marry Me actress said, "It was a really tough time. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'How do I work inside of this?" 

Shortly after promoting her new film, the Kiss of the Spider Woman, the mom-of-two took to her official Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of her recent interview. 

"Thank you @cbssundaymorning, @leecowancbs and @mlkessel for such a thoughtful conversation about Kiss of the Spider Woman and for taking me down memory lane. I’m so grateful for this journey and can’t wait to share the film with you in just 12 days! For the extended interview, visit my YouTube channel," Lopez captioned her post.

To note, Jennifer Lopez, who initially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2002, has an upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will premiere on October 10, 2025.   

You Might Like:

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci
Princess Diana’s niece exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Montecito on Saturday

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury
'Spider Man' filming resumed in Basingstoke after the 'Uncharted' star suffered a head injury while performing a stun

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood
JLo reflects on her acting career as she promotes new movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation
The 'Only Murders in the Building' starlet attended Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan over the weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas
The 'Shutter Island' star's new film, 'One Battle After Another' premiered in theatres in September this year

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics
Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 27, 2025

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger
Hollywood actor George Clooney’s sinus infection pushed him to skip movie premiere at Venice Film Festival

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare
The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker and Jay-Z's plans to settle into a £7M estate may be in jeopardy

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update
Lola Young was singing her track Conceited when she fell to the ground, and was carried offstage by medical staff

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband
Emma Heming Willis taking care of her husband Bruce Willis round-the-clock amid dementia diagnosis

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wed in a star-studded ceremony on September 27, 2025