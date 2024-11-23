Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence after not wishing Aaradhya on birthday

Abhishek Bachchan is breaking silence after his notable absence from daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday!
The adorable little girl of Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who turned 13 on November 16, rang in her birthday with the blessing of her Miss World mother, of which the Indian actress, 51, shared glimpses through an Instagram photo dump.
However, Aaradhya’s father was notably absent on her big day, which gave netizens yet another reason to slam the actor after rumors of his affair with actress Nimrat Kaur spread a few weeks back.
Breaking silence after the backlash on his father, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, the actor explained his reason behind choosing to work in the upcoming film I Want to Talk and made a cryptic statement directed at the trolls.
“Shweta (Bachchan) is your daughter. I am father to Aaradhya. Shoojit Sircar has two beautiful daughters, we are all girl dads, so we understand this emotion completely. This was enough for me to be convinced to do this film,” said the Dasvi actor.
He continued, “It is mostly because fathers never make it obvious. They silently do what they have to.”
For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The couple sparked separation rumors with their separate appearances at major events, however, neither of them have yet given the confirmation.