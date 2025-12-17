Genelia wishes ‘dearest’ husband Riteish happy birthday with heartfelt post

Trending
Genelia Deshmukh penned a heartwarming wish for husband Riteish Deshmukh on his 47th birthday.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actress on Wednesday, December 17, took to social media to celebrate her “dearest” husband on his big day with an emotional tribute.

The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na starlet wrote on her Instagram, “My Dearest @riteishd. I know everyone who knows us wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years… But the truth is it’s all YOU.”

“You are love. You are grace. You make laugh, and even if I cry, you wipe away every tear. You have the most amazing ways of making a connection, and everyone feels they matter when they are in your company, and for me, I have you 24/7. Just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold,” she continued.


While wishing her “heartbeat” and the Raja Shivaji actor a happy birthday, Genelia vowed to celebrate him “every day, every minute, every second because you are all that and more… You have my heart just keep it safe with you.”

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Riteish and Genelia, got married in 2012 after almost a decade of dating. They have two sons, Riaan Deshmukh, born in November 2014, and Rahyl Deshmukh, whom they welcomed in June 2016. 

