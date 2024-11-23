Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gets heaps of praises from Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera made surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s show in Los Angeles on November 15

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter gets heaps of praises from Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera gushes over her bond with Sabrina Carpenter!

Following their recent performance together during Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour, Aguilera spilled the beans on her "special bond" with the singer.

“I’ve grown such a special bond with Sabrina over the past few months and truly love seeing her kill it out there,” Aguilera, who attended the grand opening of H&M’s new flagship store in Times Square on Thursday, November 21, told People.

She went on to share, “I have so much respect and love for what it takes to uphold the schedule and the touring demands that pop star life comes with.”

Aguilera made a surprise appearance at Carpenter’s show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, November 15, to perform two hit tracks, Ain’t No Other Man and What a Girl Wants.

“Her poise and composed stamina is always a pleasure to work with, and we always have so much fun together. It’s an easy connection,” Aguilera added of the Espresso singer.

Moreover, Sabrina Carpenter is also totally smitten by Christina Aguiler, as she called her “one of my biggest idols” while welcoming her to the stage in Los Angeles.

