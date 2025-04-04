Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with additional sex crime charges a month before trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs suffered a huge blow just a month before his sex trafficking and rape trial.
On Friday, April 4, PEOPLE reported that the disgraced American music mogul has been hit with two additional sex crime charges, taking the total criminal count related to his federal sex trafficking case to five.
The latest indictment which was released today by federal prosecutors in New York City includes one more count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
It was also reported by the outlet that the fresh charges are related to a second victim.
In September 2024, when first indictment was filed, the rapper was charges with three counts and centered around alleged freak offs.
According to the new counts, Diddy “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronized and solicited [Victim-2], and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused [Victim-2], to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion.”
Sean Diddy Combs is scheduled to appear in the court for trial on May 5, 2025.