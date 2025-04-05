Lucas Bravo drops cryptic clue amid Shailene Woodley dating buzz

Entertainment

  • April 05, 2025
Lucas Bravo has sparked fresh intrigue around his love life after dropping a subtle hint amid swirling romance rumors with actress Shailene Woodley.

While conversing with Page Six at the Broadway opening of Good Night, and Good Luck in New York City Thursday night, the Emily in Paris star mentioned that he has a special someone in his life amid Shailene Woodley romance rumors.

He was questioned on how it feels to have his “private life” discussed all over the internet.

Bravo responded, “Yeah, I think everyone would agree with that,” adding, “But, you know, when you love and you’re happy, nothing really matters.”

The couple first ignited the dating rumors last month when Bravo, 37, and Woodley, 33, were spotted looking in warm embrace during a walk in Paris, France.

The French actor warped his arm over the Big Little Lies star while she sweetly held his hand.

They donned green sweaters as Bravo paired with a brown puffer jacket, while Woodley wore it with a long black trench coat.

After that the duo were seen together again in the city, appearing close and comfortable as they enjoyed a walk.

