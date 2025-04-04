Russell Brand breaks silence on rape, sexual assault charges

Russell Brand has officially released a statement to address sexual abuse and rape charges.
On April 3, the Metropolitan Police announced that the actor had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.
Shortly after the police announcement, Russell took to X and posted a video clip of his response.
He began the bombshell statement with, "Hello. Firstly, thank you for these incredible and overwhelming messages of support. We're very fortunate in a way, to live in a time where there's so little trust in the British government. We're very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people.”
Russell added, "I'm speaking particularly to those of you that are watching this in the UK. How do you feel about your legal system right now? How do you feel about some of the high profile cases that are not being pursued and prosecuted? How do you feel that the Southport murders were handled. How do you feel about the government of Keir Starmer?"
Katy Perry’s ex husband mentioned that he had always been open with his fans about his past, saying that when he was “young and single”, before he had his wife and family.
The comedian also admitted to being a “a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile.”
However, Russell turned down the rape charges, noting, “I've never engaged in non consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I want to thank all of you for your continuing support.”
Notably, his next court hearing will take place on May 2.
