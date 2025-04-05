Entertainment

Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit

Drake has been engaged in legal battles with his record label UMG since January 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit

Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit

Drake has bagged an unexpected victory against Kendrick Lamar and record label Universal Music Group (UMG).

In the latest development of the feud between the two rappers, a judge has moved forward with the God's Plan rapper's request to access Lamar's contract and other sensitive information.

The lawsuit was filed after the 37-year-old rapper dropped a diss track Not Like Us, which Drake alleges was strategically released to damage his reputation.

Related: Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud

The tension between Drake and Kendrick has been ongoing for years, but it reached all time high when in 2024 the renowned rappers released number of diss tracks directed at each other.

One of the most controversial release was Not Like Us, a song that gained traction and became a cultural phenomenon, securing Kendrick a spot at 2025's Super Bowl half-time show.

Drake's legal team are celebrating the win as they have shared that getting access to the internal documents would prove to be the key to the case succes.

They went on to share that these documents could reveal whether the release of Lamar's diss track was a broader scheme involving label to diminish Drake's reputation in the industry.

If the documents unveiled that UMG actively encourage Lamar to release the diss track as part of a strategic campaign, it could strengthen Drake's defamation claim significantly.

Related: Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy

Notably, the conclusion of the legal battle between the biggest names of hip-hop could potential change the how music industry views label influence, commercial competition and artistic freedom.

Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Hailey Bieber gives key advice to new mothers amid Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Lucas Bravo drops cryptic clue amid Shailene Woodley dating buzz
Lucas Bravo drops cryptic clue amid Shailene Woodley dating buzz
Chris Hemsworth opens up about only actress who made him nervous
Chris Hemsworth opens up about only actress who made him nervous
Miley Cyrus releases unseen ‘striking visual’ of ‘End of the World’: Watch
Miley Cyrus releases unseen ‘striking visual’ of ‘End of the World’: Watch
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with additional sex crime charges a month before trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with additional sex crime charges a month before trial
Russell Brand breaks silence on rape, sexual assault charges
Russell Brand breaks silence on rape, sexual assault charges
Eminem’s daughter Hailie welcomes first baby with sweet nod to dad
Eminem’s daughter Hailie welcomes first baby with sweet nod to dad
Russell Brand makes Katy Perry split claim just hours before rape charges
Russell Brand makes Katy Perry split claim just hours before rape charges
Russell Brand hit with rape and sexual assault charges
Russell Brand hit with rape and sexual assault charges
Miley Cyrus drops new track ‘End of the World’ amid legal battle
Miley Cyrus drops new track ‘End of the World’ amid legal battle
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas reunite at 2025 CinemaCon
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas reunite at 2025 CinemaCon
Chris Pratt breaks silence on scary health battle of kids
Chris Pratt breaks silence on scary health battle of kids