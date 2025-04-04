Russell Brand makes Katy Perry split claim just hours before rape charges

Russell Brand made shocking claims about ex-wife Katy Perry, just hours before getting charged for rape and sexual assault lawsuit.
The actor appeared on Stay Free podcast, which aired on April 4, and got candid about Katy.
As per Mirror, he said, “What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she's like a... not entirely normal, because she's an extraordinary, massive star but she's not weird or off key.”
While sharing the split reason, Russell added, “And wasn't involved in anything nefarious, as far as I could tell. The reasons that a marriage didn't work are the normal human reasons marriages don't work, and I have nothing but respect for her.”
Katy parted ways with Russell in 2011, and she later on got engaged to Orlando Bloom in 2016.
The comedian continued, “I obviously disagree with her political views. But I probably disagree with some of my wife's political views, my beloved wife, Laura Brand’s political views. So you know, you always disagree with people, don’t ya?”
On April 4, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Russell Brand, 49, has been charged with rape and sexual assault with the offences relating to four separate women.
To note, he is also accused of an indecent assault in the Westminster area of London two years later.