Entertainment

Russell Brand makes Katy Perry split claim just hours before rape charges

Russell Brand is charged with rape and sexual assault in new court hearing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
Russell Brand makes Katy Perry split claim just hours before rape charges
Russell Brand makes Katy Perry split claim just hours before rape charges

Russell Brand made shocking claims about ex-wife Katy Perry, just hours before getting charged for rape and sexual assault lawsuit.

The actor appeared on Stay Free podcast, which aired on April 4, and got candid about Katy.

As per Mirror, he said, “What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she's like a­... not entirely normal, because she's an extraordinary, massive star­ but she's not weird or off key.”

While sharing the split reason, Russell added, “And wasn't involved in anything nefarious, as far as I could tell. The reasons that a marriage didn't work are the normal human reasons marriages don't work, and I have nothing but respect for her.”

Katy parted ways with Russell in 2011, and she later on got engaged to Orlando Bloom in 2016.

The comedian continued, “I obviously disagree with her political views. But I probably disagree with some of my wife's political views, my beloved wife, Laura Brand’s political views. So you know, you always disagree with people, don’t ya?”

On April 4, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Russell Brand, 49, has been charged with rape and sexual assault with the offences relating to four separate women.

To note, he is also accused of an indecent assault in the Westminster area of London two years later.

Russell Brand hit with rape and sexual assault charges
Russell Brand hit with rape and sexual assault charges
Miley Cyrus drops new track ‘End of the World’ amid legal battle
Miley Cyrus drops new track ‘End of the World’ amid legal battle
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas reunite at 2025 CinemaCon
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas reunite at 2025 CinemaCon
Chris Pratt breaks silence on scary health battle of kids
Chris Pratt breaks silence on scary health battle of kids
Ed Sheeran teases more ‘surprises’ after releasing new song ‘Azizam’
Ed Sheeran teases more ‘surprises’ after releasing new song ‘Azizam’
Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama
Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama
Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours
Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours
Bianca Censori gives Kim Kardashian cold shoulder after Kanye West split
Bianca Censori gives Kim Kardashian cold shoulder after Kanye West split
Megan Fox, MGK see shift in romance after welcoming baby
Megan Fox, MGK see shift in romance after welcoming baby
Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album 'Who Believes in Angles'
Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album 'Who Believes in Angles'
Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces
Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces
David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy
David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy