Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas reunite at 2025 CinemaCon  

Ana De Armas joined Tom Cruise at the 2025 CinemaCon event in Las Vegas after debunking romance reports with the actor.
The 36-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress attended the star-studded event on Thursday, April 3, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Ana promoted her upcoming action-thriller film, Ballerina, while Tom showed support for his highly-anticipated movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
Related: Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reunite for another night out in London
For the event, the Deep Water actress was wearing a beige gown that she paired with matching strappy heels.
On the other hand, Tom donned a black shirt with coordinated pants and leather shoes.
This sighting of the two came after they ignited romance speculations when they were spotted together in London on Valentine's Day.
At the time a report suggested that Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were not dating each other.
"Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent. They are hanging out to talk about future movies that they could do together," the tipster told Mail Online.
As per multiple media reports, Ana is currently seeing the stepson of President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez of Cuba, Manuel Anido Cuesta.
However, the actress has not confirmed her romance with Manuel so far.
Related: Ana de Armas breaks silence over Tom Cruise romance speculations