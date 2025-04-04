Eminem’s daughter Hailie welcomes first baby with sweet nod to dad

Baby bliss has filled Eminem’s house with love and happiness!
On Friday, April 4, InStyle reported that The Real Slim Shady singer has become a grandfather as his beloved daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, welcomed her first baby with husband Evan McClintock.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Hailie announced the arrival of her little one through a two-slide post, featuring adorable photographs of Eminem’s newborn grandson.
“happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e,” she penned in the caption, in which “e” stands for the baby’s name, Elliot.
The snaps captured the adorable baby boy laid down in a grey hooded sweater in front of a sign that featured his name and date of the birth.
“Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25,” it read.
With the name, Hailie gave a sweet nod to her father, whose real name is Marshal Bruce Mathers III.
The post quickly garnered immense love from Hailie and Eminem’s fans who expressed their emotions via comments.
“He looks JUST like his granddaddy,” commented a fan, while another expressed, “The best day of the entire year! congratulations!”
A third penned, “His middle name im crying. he’s so precious,” while a fourth stated, “You gave him your Dad’s name sake.”
Hailie Jade Scott tied the knot to Evan McClintock on May 18, 2024 in Battle Creek, Michigan.