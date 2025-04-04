Entertainment

Miley Cyrus drops new track 'End of the World' amid legal battle

Miley Cyrus releases first song of her highly-anticipated album 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus has released a new single, End of the World, amid ongoing lawsuit battle over her track, Flowers.

On April 3, the Grammy winner dropped the first song of her most-awaited album, Something Beautiful.

Her ninth album, which will release on May 30, is slated to include 13 original tracks.

In the music video, Miley showcases a dramatic performance as she dances in silhouette, surrounded by her band.

She sang, “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world. Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure.”

The camera then zooms in for a closer look, capturing her energetic movements as she writhes on the ground, sparkling in a dazzling green dress.

Miley captioned the Instagram post, “Miley Cyrus unveils “End of the World,” the first official single off of her highly anticipated album, Something Beautiful, out May 30 via Columbia Records. The new single ‘End of the World’ out now.”

The pop icon’s new single comes after she faced a major setback in Flowers copyright lawsuit.

Last month, a district Judge Dean D. Pregerson announced that Tempo Music Investments has every right to proceed with its claim.

Notably, Miley won multiple awards for Flowers, including two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

