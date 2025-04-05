Chris Hemsworth opens up about only actress who made him nervous

Chris Hemsworth has admitted that there was one U.S. actress who left him feeling genuinely intimidated on set.
While conversing with E! News, the Thor star confessed that he felt 'very intimidated' at first by the idea of starring alongside Halle Berry.
He told the outlet, “I've admired Halle's work for years, and I was very intimidated to sit opposite her within the scene and try not just be in awe of what she was doing.”
Hemsworth disclosed that Halle made him comfortable swiftly, he was delighted to be sharing the screen with the Catwoman actress.
“People bring out not just the best in you, but also a comfort level where it does feel like it's a place to explore and to examine different ideas, try different things,” he said.
The Extraction 2 star continued, “That was the experience. I loved every second of it.”
On the other hand, Halle also expressed her thoughts on working with Hemsworth as she revealed that The Avengers star behaved like a true gentleman on set.
“He stood up for me in a moment in our movie. I instantly knew right then I'm going to follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of my life because he stood up for a woman,” she said.
To note, Halle Berry Joins Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan in thriller Crime 101.
