Chris Pratt breaks silence on scary health battle of kids

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger share three kids Lyla Maria, Eloise Christina and Ford Fitzgerald

  • April 04, 2025
Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have faced a challenging few weeks, as all three of their children have been unwell simultaneously.

Katherine revealed last month that their kids Lyla Maria, four, Eloise Christina, two, and Ford Fitzgerald, four months, were battling a virus.

Moreover, Eloise also broke her wrist after a terrible health scare.

Chris gave an update about his children’s health at Amazon MGM Studios' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on April 2.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star told E! News, "Kids are like little petri dishes. They're constantly sick, but they're doing great. They're actually just developing their immune systems. They've always got a little runny nose, but damn it, they're cute."

Even though his kids are disrupting his sleep, Chris wouldn't change anything about fatherhood.

He gushed, "I love 'em. They're keeping me up all night – and there's nothing better."

Katherine also posted a short clip last month expressing her disbelief over her sick children.

She shared, "I'd like to know what's going on with 2025. We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we're thriving over here. Luckily, I have the calmest [baby] ever, so that's a huge win.”

On the personal front, Chris Pratt also shares a son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. He parted ways with Ann in 2018.

