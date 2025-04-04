Miley Cyrus releases unseen ‘striking visual’ of ‘End of the World’: Watch

Miley Cyrus is offering some “striking yet simple visual” of her newly released track, End of the World!
Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, April 4, the Flowers songstress shared a breathtaking video that featured some mesmerizing glimpses from her new single.
With her latest track playing the background, the video began with featuring Miley enthusiastically singing the song holding a mic in her hand.
The Angels Like You crooner looked drop-dead gorgeous in elegant glam makeup look featuring winged liner and glossy lips, as she sang the song.
Related: Miley Cyrus drops new track ‘End of the World’ amid legal battle
“’End of the World’ arrives with another striking yet simple visual, which brings the project’s unique aesthetic to life. The official video showcases Miley in her element on stage with her microphone in hand, reminiscent of her 2024 GRAMMYs performance,” the Plastic Hearts singer captioned.
She continued, “Miley is wearing an original custom Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. Each release unfolds as a fully realized artistic vision, blending music, film, and fashion into a singular cinematic experience. The new single “End of the World” out now.”
Related: Miley Cyrus builds hype with new glimpses from 'Something Beautiful'
End of the World marks first single from Miley Cyrus’s highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.
The album, which comprises of 13 tracks, is slated to release on May 30, 2025.