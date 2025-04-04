Entertainment

Russell Brand hit with rape and sexual assault charges

Disgraced comedian Russell Brand is charged with rape and sexual assault allegations by the UK police

  April 04, 2025
In a new major update, Russell Brand has been charged with rape and a number of other sexual assault accusations.

On Friday, April 4, AP News reported that British police have arrested the 49-year-old English comedian and actor after doing an investigation against him upon receiving complaints from several women.

As per London’s Metropolitan Police force, the Death on the Nile actor is charged on one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault, all of which took place between 1999 and 2005.

It was also shared that Russell is due to appear in a London court on May 2, 2025.

In an official statement released by the police, it was stated that, "The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

The shocking incidents came to spotlight in September 2023 when Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims of four unidentified women who spoke out about being sexually assaulted and raped by the comedian.

However, Russell denied all the accusations leveled against him, stating that all his relationships were “always consensual.”

