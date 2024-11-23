'The Glassworker' makes history: Pakistan's first animated feature to enter Oscars

The Glassworker made it to the Oscars!
The Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated film has been named on the list of eligible films for the 97th Academy Awards, alongside Hollywood hits like Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Wild Robot.
Over the weekend, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that The Glassworker is nominated for both the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories.
“Thirty-one features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards,” the Academy announced on its website, with The Glassworker among them.
Out of 31 only five films from the list will be shortlisted for nominations in the Animated Feature Film category, and the final winner will be announced at the Oscars ceremony, held on March 3, 2025.
The Glassworker, set against the backdrop of a looming war, revolves around a young glass artisan, Vincent, and his deepening bond with Alliz, the daughter of one of his clients.
As the story unfolds, their relationship is tested by the turbulence of war.
The film, produced by Mano Animation Studios and directed by young Pakistani animator Usman Riaz, was released in cinemas in July and features 1,477 cuts and 2,500 individual drawings.