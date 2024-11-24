Trending

Yasir Hussain hosts surprise birthday party for his 'queen' Iqra Aziz

Birthday bells ring for Iqra Aziz as she turns 27 on November 24, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 24, 2024
Yasir Hussain hosts surprise birthday party for wife Iqra Aziz
Yasir Hussain hosts surprise birthday party for wife Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz is celebrating her 27th birthday in style with beloved husband Yasir Hussain. 

On Instagram, the Taxali Gate actor shared a reel featuring happy moments from the Suno Chanda star's midnight birthday celebrations. 

In the footage, the mom-of-one radiated extreme delight while blowing the candles off her luscious chocolate cake. 

The video kicked off with fireworks as the actress sat relishing the surprise. 

Yasir penned a heartwarming birthday wish for wife as expression of love, "Happy Birthday my Queen."

He continued, "Live long. Another year and you are getting sweeter like jaya Bachan stronger like Mike Tyson wiser like Pakistan’s decision makers lol In fact you don’t need to be any better. You are perfect . Never change . Love you."


Her ardent fans rushed to wish the actress 'happy birthday' in the comments section of the viral post. 

One user wrote, "Happy birthday! Have a good one!" 

Another user penned, "Happy birthday to you! Stay Blessed Aameen summa Aameen." 

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the Karachi Se Lahore star openly confessed love for Aziz. 

To note, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, an epitome of true love, tied the knot in a dreamy wedding affair back in December 2019. 

