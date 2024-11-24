Kareena Kapoor sets glamorous weekend style goals 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Kareena Kapoor's weekend outing was all about fashion, grace and poise! 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Jab We Met actor shared new pictures of her breathtakingly gorgeous looks as she set out to enjoy the weekend. 

In the photos, the superstar sported an elegant saree in shades of black and brown, reflecting an ultimate level of sophistication. 

Her saree was a vision with intricate patterns giving off a subtle shimmer and vintage vibes which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. 

To top off her look and add a little oomph, the Crew actress wore a ring, a beaded bracelet and a statement choker necklace. 

She kept her makeup subtle to raise the bar high for weekend looks. 

Kapoor, the fashion icon, styled her straight hair in soft waves. 

Sharing the picture of the look, she mentioned, "Saturday night…"

In the following shot, the mom-of-two gave a flip to her hair with a hint of smile and penned, "Flip Ciao." 

A few days prior, Saif Ali Khan's beloved wife unveiled a photo dump in a bikini, proving she can nail all kinds of outfits. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's crime thriller The Buckingham Murders released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. 

Also she was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Singham Again that minted money at the box office. 

