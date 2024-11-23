Trending

Hania Amir makes heartfelt statement amid 'KMKT' success

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' actress Hania Amir began her acting career with 2016 comedy film 'Janaan'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Hania Amir makes heartfelt statement amid 'KMKT' success 

Hania Amir sends social media into frenzy with an epic take on her fame amid Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum success.

A clip of the popular Pakistani diva from the BBC Asian Network podcast show has been going viral where she addressed how she manages to balance her personal, professional and social life.

Talking about the fame she received, the Ishqiya starlet revealed, “I always say that I am scared of the fame that I have because I feel like when I am going to meet God, what am I going to tell him?"

She continued, "What if he asks, What did you do with whatever I gave you? and I have no answer? I just posted pretty pictures and made money, and that was it. It just doesn’t sit well with me.”


She then further shared the reason behind having a super-funny humour.

"Also, that’s why I try to make people laugh through my funny videos and stupid stuff that I post, at least to bring smiles to their faces,” the Parwaz Hai Junoon star added.

On the work front, Hania Amir essayed the role of Sharjeena in the hit drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

