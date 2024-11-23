Hrithik Roshan spills rare facts on 'The Karan Arjun experience' amid re-release

Hrithik Roshan left no stone unturned as he shared unknown facts about hit Bollywood film Karan Arjun amid re-release.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Hrithik penned a lengthy note on "The Karan Arjun experience" he had as an assistant director on the 1996's film.
Hrithik walked down the memory lane to Karan Arjun's filming and having the "best learning" experience as a 17-year-old assistant director to father Rakesh Roshan.
Alongside two black-and-white photos of him with the leading actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the Koi Mil Gaya actor wrote, "As an assistant , I remember minerva being the main theatre on release day. Me and dad’s other assistant Anurag ( 2nd pic in the white sweatshirt)), screened the print before the release and we were all incredibly disappointed ."
He continued, "The print looked dark and dull. We got the the entire screen washed and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say, 'Today, this screen has been cleaned after 15 years'."
Hrithik went on to share, "Another fun fact , during the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to delhi promising to be back by morning."
"I was flabbergasted and jumped ( literally ) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6am and I had to make sure my dad doesn’t lose the day. He didn’t.,:" he revealed.
The Krrish actor concluded his caption, noting, "Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17yr old. Best on set practical acting school ever."