Kartik Aaryan unveils serene video from Goa beach: Watch

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on November 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Kartik Aaryan made his birthday a lot more special by taking a dip in the ocean. 

Turning to Instagram on Friday, the Luka Chuppi star shared a footage of him swimming in the sea as he radiated pure joy in the scenic company of nature.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday Kartik enjoyed every moment to the fullest, basking in the beauty of God’s creation.

In the caption, he thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes, "Thank you for your abundant love (red heart emoji).”


For the unversed, on the birthday eve the Bollywood superstar shared a series of photos that showed him clearly mesmerised by the beauty of the sea and sunset.

Dressed in a pink shirt and white pants, the star turned heads by the Goa beach.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik’s newly-released hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grossed millions at the box office.

This marked the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024 joining the ranks of Munjya and Stree 2, a promising trend for more movies to follow in this genre. 

To note, the film starred Kartik Aaryan alongside Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles. 

