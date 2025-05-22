Luxembourg Royals delightfully announce Princess Alexandra’s second pregnancy

Royal

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is set to welcome her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory’s family is growing by one!

Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, May 22, the Royal Family of Luxembourg made a delightful announcement, confirming that the Princess of Nassau is expecting her second child with husband Nicolas.

In the joyful announcement, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa also revealed that their beloved daughter will welcome her second baby “in the fall.”

“T.L.R. the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are very pleased to announce that Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child,” shared the Royal Couple.

They continued to share, “The birth is expected in the fall. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess, and members of both families join in the joy of their children.”

Meanwhile, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa announced the joyful news via her official Instagram handle as well.

Royal fans send heartwarming wishes to Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory:

Pleased with the heartwarming update, royal fans shared their delightful reactions on the news and also sent love and best wishes to the soon-to-be-parent couplr.

“Congratulations! May this new life be filled with love, health and blessings,” wrote one.

Another wished, “Congratulations to Princess Alexandra.”

“Sincere congratulations to the happy parents,” a third commented.

Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory:

Princess Alexandra, who is eighth in the line of succession to the Luxembourgish throne, tied the knot with Nicolas Jacques Armel Bagory on April 22, 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Victoire, on May 14, 2024.

