Prince William, Kate share exclusive glimpses from HMS Glasgow naming ceremony

Prince William and Princess Kate are offering exclusive peeks into their latest royal engagement!
Turning to their official joint Instagram account on Thursday, May 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a carousel of exclusive photographs from their high-profile appearance in Scotland today.
“Honoured to attend the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow today. Everything is looking ship shape!” the parents of three expressed in the caption.
They continued, “A pleasure to meet with members of the Ship’s Company and their families, as well as BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy apprentices and graduates, and some of the incredibly skillful teams involved in the building of the ship.”
In the large carousel of snaps, the Royals shared heartwarming and joyful moments captured at the historic event.
The gallery opened with a sweet image of William and Kate, arriving at the ship, followed by the second slide that featured a two-photo collage, showing the Princess naming the ship.
During the event, the Royal couple on boarded the ship and participated in some games, in addition to meeting key representatives of the vessel.
Princess Kate names HMS Glasgow:
During their latest appearance, the future king and queen took part in the naming ceremony of the UK’s new warship.
Princess Kate, who was appointed as the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, a state-of-the-art anti-submarine frigate, in June 2021, christened the ship, followed by a traditional whisky smashing ceremony.