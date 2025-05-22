Royal

Princess Kate applauded for bold step amid ongoing turmoil in Royal Family

The Princess of Wales and the Royal Family have been appreciated for their 'show of unity'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Princess Kate’s latest move has been hailed as “highly significant” by royal watchers, as the Princess of Wales continues to show strength and commitment during a “testing time” for the Royal Family.

As per GB News, the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family have been appreciated for their “show of unity” as they gathered for a Buckingham Palace garden party.

As King Charles and Queen Camilla attended another royal obligation, William and Kate represented the monarchy at the event.

The royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams praised the gathering, explaining it was “highly significant to see so many members of the royal family at the Garden Party”.

“A show of unity is especially important when an institution, the most significant for Britain's projection of soft power, faces challenges,” he told the outlet.

According to Fitzwilliams, the Royal Family is facing a “testing time” filled with various challenges.

The expert highlighted King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment, Kate’s own previous health battle and “resumed hostilities” from Harry and Meghan.

Princess Kate at Garden Party:

To note, at the Garden Party Kate was seen wearing a primrose yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead as she greeted people at the soiree.

She paired her outfit with a Philip Treacy fascinator hat, also in a pale yellow.

The other members of the Royal Family joined William and Kate at the soiree including Princess Eugenie, the Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh as well as Zara Tindall.

